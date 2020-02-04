NXT’s Rhea Ripley Arrives on WWE Raw, Offers Charlotte Flair a WrestleMania 36 Championship Match

Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in January, meaning that she gets to be in a championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 36 this April. Her options, as she pointed out in a promo this week, cover some fairly familiar ground — either face Becky Lynch once again for the Raw Women’s Championship like she did at WrestleMania 35, or take on Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship once again like she has multiple times over the years. But NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley arrived on Raw this week to offer “The Queen” a third option — challenge her for the Black and Gold Brand’s title instead.

Ripley pointed out that while Flair has beaten Lynch and Bayley in the past, she’s never beaten her. She then went on to point out how Ripley already has a victory over Charlotte thanks to her team victory at Survivor Series, which got a big reaction from the crowd in Salt Lake City. Ripley offered the match, but Flair just smiled and left the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She gave a “Woo!” at the top of the entrance ramp, but that’s not exactly a yes or a no.