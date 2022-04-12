WWE Raw Championship Match Scrapped Due to COVID-19

Monday Night Raw was supposed to feature a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match this week with Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. However, Naomi instead took on Morgan in a singles match, and it was confirmed via the commentary team that Ripley was in COVID-19 protocol and had to be pulled from the show. Ripley teased splitting from Morgan last week before setting up a tag title match and has been rumored for Edge’s new faction, leading fans to believe that turn was going to happen this week.

WWE later confirmed that the tag title match will take place on next week’s edition fo Raw. Do you think WWE will move forward with the storyline as soon as Ripley is back? Or will this put a halt to whatever WWE had planned for a while? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1513709724566540291?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…