RK-Bro Retain on WWE Raw in Stellar Fashion, Are Still Pushing for the Unification Match With The Usos

✖

Randy Orton and Riddle kicked off this week's Monday Night Raw by successfully retaining their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Riddle scored the win for the pair by nailing Montez Ford with an RKO in midair as Ford attempted a From The Heavens frog splash. The pair also addressed what happened at WrestleMania Backlash the night prior and how Roman Reigns ripped up the contract for what was originally supposed to be a unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos for both sets of tag titles.

The pair made it clear that they still want the unification match and are headed to SmackDown this week to demand the match. They said if Reigns declines, then it only proves that he has no confidence in the pair.

Reigns posted a video after Backlash reflecting on the win, while continuing to tease that he's entering a new phase of his career. He said, "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."