WWE Raw: RKBro Reunites, Updated SummerSlam Card

Randy Orton and Riddle officially reunited as RKBro during this week's Monday Night Raw and immediately challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. The show kicked off with Riddle trying to forgive Orton for hitting him with an RKO at the end of last week's show, only for Styles and Omos to interrupt. This led to a match between Riddle and Styles where, once again, Orton let "The Original Bro" down by walking out early in the match. Riddle lost via a Styles Clash, then seemingly left the arena saddened by Orton's betrayal.

Later in the night Orton took on Omos one-on-one, but the match was thrown out when Styles took a cheap shot while "The Viper" was down outside the ring. This led to the heels beating down the 14-time world champion, only to be chased away when Riddle ran down to make the save. Orton grabbed a microphone and said after everything he had done to Riddle, the fact that he still ran down and had his back earned his respect. Riddle then announced the tag title match for SummerSlam.

Check out the updated lineup for SummerSlam below! The event will take place this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. RK-Bro

Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

United States Championships: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Maire

Riddle revealed in recent interviews that Orton has been positive about working with the former UFC star from the very beginning. He told TalkSport earlier this summer, "He was like 'Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool.' And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. And I was like 'no way!' So then we pitched it and I don't think it was supposed to have legs or last that long, but kind of like with me and Pete Dunne as the Broserweights, people saw our chemistry together in backstage segments, they know we can both go in the ring for days and here we are.

"T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, backpacks, merch for days, bro. We got multiple shirts, it's insane," he continued. "I can't even keep up! It took off. Vince [McMahon] loves it. Bruce [Prichard] loves it. Everybody at the office loves it. The boys love it. They love it so much, they're starting to hate it [laughs]. That's how much they love it. It was a team that nobody knew they wanted and now they need it."