Sasha Banks and Bayley Retain the Women's Tag Titles on WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw's main event was once again dominated by the Women's Division this week, as Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in an excellent bout against The Kabuki Warriors. The challengers looked to have things locked up when Asuka nailed Banks with a KO Kick, followed up by Sana hitting the Insane Elbow. Bayley managed to sneak in and break up the pin while Asuka's was turned, prompting Sane to try more offense. "The Boss" quickly countered her attempt at a Sliding Forearm right into a Bank Statement, forcing her to tap.

Bayley and Banks have the chance to become the "Two-Woman Power Trip" this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They already have the tag titles, Bayley is defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks will attempt to beat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

Since winning the titles for a second time back in late May, the two heels have been on an absolute tear, defeating The IIconics, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox before Monday's defense.

Many fans still expect the union between the two to eventually fracture, leading to matches similar to what they had in NXT back in 2015. Bayley even talked about the fans who hope for that back in an interview with ComicBook in April.

"I think it's awesome that they want to see that. Just like you always wanted to see, I'm not comparing us to them, but like The Rock and [Steve[ Austin. It was always just always like [I] have a lot of fans. Sasha has a lot of fans and they're hardcore fans. Wrestling fans are hardcore passionate fans, but when it comes to their favorites, they're diehard. And I used to be the same way, so I know it's a lot of diehards.The fans are like, who's more diehard? Bayley fans or Sasha fans? I think it's awesome that they want to see us go at it again and she's my favorite opponent," Bayley said, before sliding somewhat into character.

"But I'm sorry to say, it's not going to happen anytime soon because we're just killing it as a tag team," she added. "I wouldn't be surprised if we go after the tag titles, and we should because we never really got a rematch, if you think about it."

