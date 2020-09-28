Everything Announced for This Week's WWE Raw (Sept. 28)

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw will see the fallout from Sunday's Clash of Champions event, and WWE has already announced a handful of matches and segments for the show. To kick things off, Drew McIntyre will open the show to celebrate his Ambulance Match victory over Randy Orton with Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian and Shawn Michaels, all of whom assisted McIntyre throughout the match in order to get some revenge on "The Viper."

Another segment will see Rey & Dominik Mysterio appear on another edition of "The King's Court," hosted by Jerry Lawler. As for matches, Asuka will once again defend her Raw Women's Championship against Zelina Vega and Kevin Owens and Aleister Black will continue their feud with another singles match.

During their announcements for Raw, WWE also clarified the status of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. A match between Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad was supposed to take place at Clash of Champions, and Kayla Braxton confirmed that match would still happen once the champs were medically cleared to compete.

WWE has booked itself a busy month of October, starting with NXT TakeOver 31 this coming Sunday. The annual WWE Draft will take place on the Oct. 9 edition of SmackDown and the Oct. 12 episode of Raw, followed by the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 25.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below.