Everything Announced for This Week's WWE Raw (Sept. 28)
This week's Monday Night Raw will see the fallout from Sunday's Clash of Champions event, and WWE has already announced a handful of matches and segments for the show. To kick things off, Drew McIntyre will open the show to celebrate his Ambulance Match victory over Randy Orton with Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian and Shawn Michaels, all of whom assisted McIntyre throughout the match in order to get some revenge on "The Viper."
Another segment will see Rey & Dominik Mysterio appear on another edition of "The King's Court," hosted by Jerry Lawler. As for matches, Asuka will once again defend her Raw Women's Championship against Zelina Vega and Kevin Owens and Aleister Black will continue their feud with another singles match.
JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE, @ShawnMichaels, @RicFlairNatrBoy, @WWETheBigShow & @Christian4Peeps will kick off #WWERaw TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/puug5DkRti pic.twitter.com/s6RV5wRT2w— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
During their announcements for Raw, WWE also clarified the status of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. A match between Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad was supposed to take place at Clash of Champions, and Kayla Braxton confirmed that match would still happen once the champs were medically cleared to compete.
.@KaylaBraxtonWWE has an update regarding the #WomensTagTitles! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ef3KUDFIkq— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
WWE has booked itself a busy month of October, starting with NXT TakeOver 31 this coming Sunday. The annual WWE Draft will take place on the Oct. 9 edition of SmackDown and the Oct. 12 episode of Raw, followed by the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 25.
.@WWEAsuka is set to defend the Raw #WomensTitle against @Zelina_VegaWWE TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/zgYpZ2nR1y— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below.
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka def. Bayley via DQ
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Zelina Vega
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles (Ladder Match)
- (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Lucha House Party