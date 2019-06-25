Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans Booked for Extreme Rules

WWE announced its first bout for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14 at the start of Monday Night Raw this week — Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag match.

Rollins and Lynch opened the show to brag about how they outsmarted Corbin and Evans the night before, leading to a brawl when the heels attempted a sneak attack. A pair of stipulations were added after the two teams traded verbal jabs — if Rollins and Lynch win Corbin and Evans never get another shot at either of their titles as long as they’re champions and the match will take place under “Winner Take All” Rules.

The only other match that was officially booked for Extreme Rules throughout the night was another tag team match, this one putting Roman Reigns and The Undertaker against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. “The Phenom” made his shocking return during Raw, saving Reigns during his handicap match against the two heels.

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.