Watch: Shayna Baszler Gets Vulgar in Her WWE Raw Promo Directed at Becky Lynch

After taking a bite out of Becky Lynch’s neck last week, Shayna Baszler popped up on this week’s Monday Night Raw with an ominous threat directed at “The Man.” Lynch kicked off a segment midway through the show by taking a bag of money and tossing it on the ground, saying that she was paying up front for the fine she’d get once she gets her hands on Baszler. The former NXT Women’s Champion popped up on the Titantron and bragged about how she was going to annihilate five other women inside the Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Lynch’s title.

Baszler then explained that her infamous bite from last week was something she didn’t plan.

“But imagine the things that I do have planned,” Baszler said. Then she got vulgar.

Shayna Baszler saying shit during a promo on #RAW pic.twitter.com/UOM67jHhR0 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2020

