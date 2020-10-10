WWE Raw/Smackdown Draft Sees Major Superstars Swap Brands

As the latest WWE Smackdown continues to draft its superstars into the camps of Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, some big changes have been announced for the future of both of these weekly installments as one of the biggest shifts comes to one of its biggest stars. AJ Styles will now be a part of Monday Night Raw, along with the female superstar in Naomi, along with the current women's tag team champions in Nia Jax and Shayne Baszler. When it comes to Smackdown, Sasha Banks and Bianca Blair are the two female wrestlers that were announced for the Friday Night extravaganza.

AJ Styles made some serious waves when he was a part of the "Boneyard Match" that took place earlier this year, the pre-recorded match that saw him wrestling against the Undertaker during this year's Wrestlemania. With this match taking place before the insanely popular documentary series known as Undertaker: The Last Ride, many believe that this might have been the last professional match for the "Dead Man" as he stated that he was looking to retire from his insanely notable career. With Style continuing to make a name for himself in the WWE, Monday Night Raw is definitely getting a big addition to their roster alongside the likes of Drew McIntyre and Asuke who were announced previously.

WWE shared the update via their Official Twitter Account, breaking the big changes for each night as well as their superstars that will be staying in place between Smackdown and Raw, as the two nights compete to get the biggest names within the roster:

Some BIG MOVES just went down in Round 2 of the 2020 #WWEDraft! 👀 ⤵️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HMfdmRhYvH — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020

As the night continues, there has been plenty of surprises outside of the Draft itself, as the New Day has seemingly reunited as Xavier Woods has returned to fill out the triumverate that is easily one of the biggest tag teams within World Wrestling Entertainment. Following Big E's win against Sheamus, the reunion definitely made waves for this entry of WWE Smackdown.

What do you think of the second round of Drafts for WWE Raw and Smackdown? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

"The WWE Draft continues throughout SmackDown and Monday night during Raw. You can follow the latest up to date news on the draft, including every superstar taken throughout, with our WWE Draft tracker at this link."