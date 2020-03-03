The Street Profits Beat Seth Rollins and Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles Thanks to Kevin Owens

It took Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins four tries, but the Street Profits finally captured the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday Night Raw this week. The pair had just lost to Rollins & Murphy at Super ShowDown last week, but were given another chance thanks to a “Now or Never” stipulation. It looked like “The Monday Night Messiah” was going to force a disqualification when he called for The AOP to come down to the ring, but the referee ordered them to the back.

Amid the distraction, Kevin Owens ran out and nailed Rollins with a Stunner. Dawkins then hit Murphy on the outside while Ford hit a Five Star Frog Splash for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The win gives Ford and Dawkins their second reign as champions since forming in 2016. The two held the NXT Tag Team Championships from June to August 2019.

After the match Murphy and Rollins made their way backstage, and the latter declared that the two would challenge for the Raw tag titles again this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He also stated that Owens could name the time, place and stipulation for a match between the two, and that he’d be “crucified.”

Check out the updated card for Elimination Chamber below. The event takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.