WWE Raw Superstar Revealed as Bron Breakker's Next NXT Championship Challenger

Bron Breakker had a lot to celebrate tonight after his big win at WWE NXT In Your House, where he defeated Joe Gacy and defended his NXT Championship. Breakker talked about the victory and then issued an open challenge to the NXT locker room, but it was actually a Monday Night Raw superstar who answered the challenge. That was none other than Apollo Crews, who stunned everyone when he came out to the ring and he couldn't have been happier to be back in NXT. While we didn't see a fight break out between the two just yet, it does seem to be happening down the road, and this is easily going to be the biggest challenge of Breakker's early Championships reign yet.

After Crews hit the ring to Apollo chants, he picked up the microphone and told the crowd how much he missed this place. He also indicated that he is here for as long as he wants to be, and he plans on checking a few things off the list that he didn't get to do when he was here originally.

"I mean each and every word from the bottom of my heart. This is the type of energy I have missed," Crews said. "Bron I wasn't here on Saturday, but I'm here now, and I'm here for as long as I want to be. And congratulations on your Title defense man. I've witnessed your meteoric rise fo the top, and you're one of the best athletes not just in NXT, but in WWE."

Crews said "This place is special. I love this place. When I left NXT I left way too soon, and I left a lot of things on the table. But I'm back to change history. Apollo Crews is back to make history. Brother, I envision that one day sooner rather than later you and I will be making some history together. Till that day, I'll see you down the road Champ."

Crews then left the ring and later we got another video from Gacy and his two right-hand allies who are still shrouded in mystery. It appears there might be at least one more chapter to Gacy and Breakker's story before Crews moves fully into the Title picture, but with Great American Bash coming up, perhaps we'll see Crews vs Breakker round 1 sooner than we think.

