WWE RAW: Another Title Match Announced For ‘Season Premiere’ Next Week

Next Monday’s “season premiere” of WWE Monday Night RAW just had a new title match added to the card.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will defend their championships against Heavy Machinery, a team from SmackDown Live. This will likely be one of the last title matches between brands as the existing brand split is expected to be more hard-line with SmackDown’s move to FOX.

The match was announced via WWE.com:

In addition to championship bouts for the Universal Title and United States Title, the Season Premiere of Monday Night Raw will play host to a cross-brand battle for the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championship when Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defend their titles against Friday Night SmackDown powerhouses Heavy Machinery. Ziggler & Roode are only two weeks into their young reign and are looking to prove their initial pairing and title victory was no fluke. Otis & Tucker, on the other hand, have long been knocking on the door, coming just short of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on several occasions this year. Should Heavy Machinery take advantage of Ziggler & Roode’s inexperience as a team, the red brand’s new season may well kick off with new Raw Tag Team Champions to go with it.

This is the third championship match being advertised for next week’s RAW. The full card so far is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE U.S. Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode (c’s) vs. Heavy Machinery

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

MizTV Featuring Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair

An Appearance By Brock Lesnar

Next week should prove to be the biggest week for pro wrestling in many years. In addition to the RAW season premiere, Wednesday night will feature the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT which will go head to head with WWE NXT on the USA Network. Finally, SmackDown will debut on FOX on Friday evening.