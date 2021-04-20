WWE Raw: T-Bar and Mace Lose Their Masks and WWE Fans Are Thrilled
Ever since Dio Maddin and Dominik Dijakovic (Mace and T-BAR) were brought officially made members of the Retribution stable last year, fans consistently mocked the group's appearance. But the faction is now gone, and while the pair still have their old names they've seemingly ditched the masks that had been a staple of the group during this week's Monday Night Raw. A tag team match involving the pair, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman eventually ended in a disqualification when McIntyre ripped Mace's mask off and started repeatedly beating him with it. Strowman did the same to T-BAR, prompting the heels to run away before celebrating the fact that they had technically won.
Fans watching online were thrilled to see the two big men lose the Retribution look, as you can see in the reactions below!
MASK OFF. FIGHT'S ON.#WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/YdQKFudgv2— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Yes to All Three
prevnext
Keep the masks off. Keep Dio and Dijak as a tag team. They could be great together. #WWERaw— "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) April 20, 2021
Yes Please!
prevnext
GOOD NOW NAME THEM DIO AND DIJAKOVIC— Logan Douglas (@LoganDouglas200) April 20, 2021
Welcome Back
prevnext
About damn time!!!— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 20, 2021
Welcome back Dijakovic!
Welcome back Dio Maddin! #WWERAW
One Step at a Time, I Guess...
prevnext
The masks coming off is the best thing that could have happened to T-Bar and Mace. So now, time to stop insulting everybody’s intelligence, use their actual names, and acknowledge their actual WWE/NXT backgrounds.— Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) April 20, 2021
No Laughing Matter
prevnext
The replies. pic.twitter.com/3jQZpPObWY— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 20, 2021
*Rubs Temples*
prevnext
“This is the first time we’re getting a look at the faces of T-Bar and Mace”
Not counting back when they wrestled without masks. #wweraw pic.twitter.com/6ALkh5QQqr— Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) April 20, 2021
Burn Them Down!
prev
Burn those masks! Mace & TBar are so much better without them! #WWERaw— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 20, 2021