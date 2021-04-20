WWE Raw: T-Bar and Mace Lose Their Masks and WWE Fans Are Thrilled

Ever since Dio Maddin and Dominik Dijakovic (Mace and T-BAR) were brought officially made members of the Retribution stable last year, fans consistently mocked the group's appearance. But the faction is now gone, and while the pair still have their old names they've seemingly ditched the masks that had been a staple of the group during this week's Monday Night Raw. A tag team match involving the pair, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman eventually ended in a disqualification when McIntyre ripped Mace's mask off and started repeatedly beating him with it. Strowman did the same to T-BAR, prompting the heels to run away before celebrating the fact that they had technically won.

Fans watching online were thrilled to see the two big men lose the Retribution look, as you can see in the reactions below!