WWE Announces Drew McIntyre on A Moment of Bliss, Final Survivor Series Qualifying Match for WWE Raw

WWE has already announced two major segments for this week's Monday Night Raw. The final member of Team Raw for the Men's Survivor Series elimination tag team match will be determined via a triple threat between Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias — all three of whom lost their initial qualifying matches. The team so far is comprised of AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman, and based on their interactions last week the team already has trouble getting along.

Elsewhere on the show Drew McIntyre will be the special guest on A Moment of Bliss, which all but guarantees he'll have some sort of encounter with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Both men have been trying to get their hands on Randy Orton ever since he won the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Both Sheamus and Strowman have campaigned for McIntyre to join Team Raw, but he has consistently turned them down.

I’m expecting this to be a perfectly normal sit down 10 minute interview. No shenanigans. A nice easy night.... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rAel3vT3ga — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 8, 2020

Since WWE is sticking with the "battle for brand supremacy" theme for Survivor Series for yet another year, the card is already all but fully booked several weeks out. Check out the card below: