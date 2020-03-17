WWE Fans Demand Triple H Be on the WWE Raw Commentary Team

Without question, the biggest highlight from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown were Triple H’s antics while working at the commentary desk alongside Michael Cole in front of the empty WWE Performance Center. Throughout the show “The Game” took shots at Cole, the wrestlers in the ring and even his own “demotion,” making the whole show an utter riot. Unfortunately when Raw kicked off this week inside the PC, there was no Triple H in sight. Instead fans were greeted by the usual team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Jerry “The King” Lawler, and the fans watching at home were not happy.

Should Triple H be on the commentary team for every show? Sound off in the comments and check out some of the best fan reactions below!

Agreed

The biggest disappointment to me tuning in to #RAW is that @TripleH & Michael Cole aren’t back on commentary — Adam Gillespie (@RoadDawg680) March 17, 2020

Cheers

.@TripleH alreet pal? Can you make sure you’re on #Raw commentary tonight throwing beers at Stone Cold while wearing Rowan’s dead toy spider as a hat? Maybe pull Undertaker’s pants down while he isn’t looking too? I Really enjoyed SmackDown. Cheers — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) March 16, 2020

Please?

Dear #WWE,



Can Triple H do commentary on #Raw tonight? — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 16, 2020

Tell Em, Dave!

Straight up notice that Triple H didn’t introduce the show, can we have him introduce every show #RAW pic.twitter.com/nie1K50gZQ — Matt-B (@MattBornGames) March 17, 2020

Tell Em, Queen Cathy

i’m a little late, but can @TripleH be on commentary every week?? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 16, 2020

The Best

I really hope Triple H is doing commentary tonight on #RAW his witty banter and general goofiness is all we need to see from him pic.twitter.com/tT5MUijTJQ — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 16, 2020

Cosigned