Seven Great Raw Underground Fights WWE Could Book

Shane McMahon introduced a new concept for WWE on this week's with the shoot-style fight league known as Raw Underground. And while the segments were panned for their more cringe-inducing aspects, wrestlers are already lining up on social media to try and get involved. For all we know, this concept could be dead within the month. But in the meantime, it's still fun to imagine the fights WWE could potentially book for this league, given how many wrestlers have backgrounds in wrestling and various martial arts. Below are seven fights (and one bonus fight) we'd love to see on Raw Underground. Are there any we missed? Which fight would you want to see the most? Let us know in the comment section below!

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (Photo: WWE) Of all the fights on this list, this one feels like it's actually possible. People have been campaigning for these two to step inside the same ring for years, and it looks like Lashley and The Hurt Business will be a staple of this concept for however long it lasts. What better way to finally have these two behemoths cross paths than to have Lesnar and Heyman walk into the room looking for a fight, and the brawl that ensues ends in a way where the two demand a real match inside of an actual wrestling ring? Plus, it would bring Lesnar back without immediately injecting him back into the world championship picture. That's a nice change of pace. prevnext

Karrion Kross vs. Dave Bautista (Photo: NXT) Last year, when he was still known as Killer Kross, Karrion Kross defeated Nick Gage at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II. Afterwards he grabbed a microphone and challenged "The Animal" Batista to come out of retirement and fight him in this style of match. Killer Kross Calls Out Dave Bautista At Bloodsport https://t.co/niMxVHg8rR via @YouTube @realKILLERkross has @DaveBautista answered your challenge yet? He knows he doesn’t have a chance of beating you killer. Batista better watch out as there’s a killer on the loose! — Sam smith 🇦🇺❌ (@sam_smith1972) December 6, 2019 Big Dave never answered the challenge and a lot has changed for Kross since then. But the idea for the match still sounds amazing. prevnext

Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg (Photo: WWE) There are a lot of people out there who believe that, despite the fact he has eight wins in the UFC to his name (10 if you count the two that were overturned after Riddle tested positive for cannabis), Riddle wouldn't stand a chance against Goldberg if the two actually fought. WWE could easily play off that idea in a shoot-style fight like this. And once it's over, Riddle could beat up Shane for stealing his ideas from GCW Bloodsport. prevnext

Walter vs. Samoa Joe (Photo: WWE.com) These two would beat the holy bejesus out of each other and it would be amazing. Side note: The winner gets Keith Lee! prevnext

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) It might take a bit of storytelling to explain why these two real-life friends would want to face each other in this type of environment. But given their MMA backgrounds, it would instantly be must-see television. prevnext

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kushida (Photo: WWE.com) Here are two of the greatest Japanese wrestlers in the world today. Both of them are in WWE, both of them have MMA backgrounds and neither of them has had the chance to really show how great they truly are. Just put them in a ring together and let them work their magic. prevnext

Triple H vs. Vince McMahon — Winner Gets to Book WWE (Photo: WWE.com) Yeah, this one would never happen. But we can dream! prevnext