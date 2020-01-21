Watch: Val Venis Starts Trending Thanks to Otis Segment on WWE Raw

WWE fans may have noticed on Monday night that former Attitude Era wrestler Val Venis was trending on Twitter during Monday Night Raw. And the reason behind it actually had nothing to do with Venis himself. Instead, during another edition of “Monday after the Weekend Update,” Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits brought up how WWE fans want Otis and Mandy Rose to become a couple after their adorable interactions on SmackDown lately. He then joked that after the two sat down for some “Netflix and Chill,” Otis would sexually start dancing for Rose. The segment cut to a clip of Otis with Venis’ old entrance music playing in the background.

Check out some of the best reactions to the video in the list below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In All It’s Glory

This is why Val Venis is trending. #RAW pic.twitter.com/iU1dFcMHtL — GIF Skull – #RAW Follow @GIFSkullJr (@GIFSkull) January 21, 2020

No Argument Here

That Val Venis music needs to be given to Otis permanently. #RAW pic.twitter.com/NmF8Tnp9SM — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) January 21, 2020

Maybe at the Rumble?

how DARE they use the Val Venis music without actually bringing back Val Venis — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) January 21, 2020

Tears!

I’m here for Val Venis Otis 😂



I’M IN TEARS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q88KjwEYve — (-_(-_(-_-)_-)_-) (@ManyFacedHeel) January 21, 2020

Thank You

Thank you Street Profits for bringing us a segment that allowed for Val Venis’s theme to be played on TV for the first time in over a decade. #RAW — Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) January 21, 2020

Worth It