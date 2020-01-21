WWE

Watch: Val Venis Starts Trending Thanks to Otis Segment on WWE Raw

WWE fans may have noticed on Monday night that former Attitude Era wrestler Val Venis was trending […]

WWE fans may have noticed on Monday night that former Attitude Era wrestler Val Venis was trending on Twitter during Monday Night Raw. And the reason behind it actually had nothing to do with Venis himself. Instead, during another edition of “Monday after the Weekend Update,” Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits brought up how WWE fans want Otis and Mandy Rose to become a couple after their adorable interactions on SmackDown lately. He then joked that after the two sat down for some “Netflix and Chill,” Otis would sexually start dancing for Rose. The segment cut to a clip of Otis with Venis’ old entrance music playing in the background.

Check out some of the best reactions to the video in the list below!

