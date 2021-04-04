WWE Announces WWE Raw Lineup for WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show
There's only one episode of Monday Night Raw left before WrestleMania 37 gets underway this Saturday, and WWE has already announced a number of matches that will take place during the episode. After getting jumped by him last week, Drew McIntyre will face SmackDown's King Corbin ahead of his WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley, Lashley will face former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander, AJ Styles will take on Xavier Woods in a singles bout and Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will take on Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title tag match.
Since WWE's residency inside Tropicana Field ended after last Friday's SmackDown, this episode was taped last week. No major spoilers about the episode have made it online, though there will be some sort of announcement regarding the women's tag titles being defended at WrestleMania.
Tomorrow night on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania@AustinCreedWins collides with @AJStylesOrg!
Will momentum be on the side of the #NewDay or will the Phenomenal One and @TheGiantOmos make another huge statement ahead of Night 1 of @WrestleMania?
The rest of WrestleMania week will consist of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Tuesday night), NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Wednesday and Thursday) and a WrestleMania-themed episode of Friday Night SmackDown. That show will feature a four-team bout for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and the return of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
WrestleMania 37 will then take place on Saturday and Sunday night at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The show will mark the first time a live crowd has been able to attend a WWE pay-per-view in over a year.
Check out the full card for WrestleMania below:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton