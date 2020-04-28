WWE Releases Cain Velasquez From Multi-Year Contract

✖

Cain Velasquez has officially been released by the WWE, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion joined the company back in October when he got involved in the feud between Rey Mysterio and then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, leading to a title match with the latter at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Lesnar won that match in quick fashion, and with the exception of a house show match in Mexico Velasquez stopped appearing on WWE television after that. He claimed in an interview in January that he would compete in the 2020 Royal Rumble (leading some fans to worry about WWE giving him another match with Lesnar), but he was never booked for the match.

"It was a multi-year deal, and just like everybody else, they signed him to a giant deal, and now that they're cutting back, one of the things in those deals is that they got the right to cut people," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. "So people who thought that they signed multi-year contracts for high dollar figures, this is how it goes."

Velasquez made his wrestling debut back in August 2019, competing under a mask alongside AEW's Cody Rhodes in a six-man tag match at Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania XXVII. Fans were blown away by some of Velasquez's lucha libre moves right out of the gate, leading to negotiations with both WWE and AEW.

"I've talked to him [Cody] a little bit, I want to talk to him a little more," Velasquez told Ariel Helwani before signing with WWE. "I think they are doing great things, I think AEW is doing some really cool things."

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Cain Velasquez

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Gerald Brisco

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.