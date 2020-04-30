WWE Releases Curtis Axel From Contract

WWE continued its streak of releasing active wrestlers on Thursday as the company announced former Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. Axel, real name Joe Hennig and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, first arrived in WWE in 2007 and trained in Florida Championship Wrestling before taking part in the second season of NXT back when it was a competition show as Michael McGillicutty. He eventually joined The Nexus alongside Husky Harris (now Bray Wyatt) before being repackaged as Axel with Paul Heyman as his manager.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel," WWE wrote in a statement. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

