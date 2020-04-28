Watch: WWE Releases One of Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister's Final Interviews

✖

Heavy metal legend Lemmy Kilmister died at the age of 70 back in December 2015 due congestive heart and prostate cacner. The Motörhead founder had a unique connection to the WWE, as he performed various entrance themes for Triple H such as "The Game, "Line in the Sand (Evolution) and "King of Kings." As part of WWE's month-long celebration of Triple H's 25th Anniversary with the company, the WWE Network has released a rare interview between Hunter, Corey Graves and Lemmy. It was one of the latter's final interviews before his death.

A sample from the interview has been released on YouTube.

In the interview he revealed that the "King of Kings" theme, which Triple H first introduced in the late 2000s and has been used whenever "The Game" appears on WWE television in a non-wrestling role, is his personal favorite.

Last week's After The Bell saw Hunter have another sit-down interview with Graves, this time to discuss his involvement at WrestleMania 36. Hunter went into detail about how he helped produce the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which wound up being a highlight of the unorthodox event.

"As we started coming down the pipe towards Mania, obviously Mania was taking place prior to WrestleMania [airing]," he explained. "So, at that point in time, a lot of things were taking place at the same time. So when we got done shooting NXT television, I then went to Vince and was like, 'so I feel like if there's something that I can take and run with it, that would probably be the most helpful because everybody's going to be running in different directions. And what do you think needs the most for me to look at it?' And he was like, 'the Boneyard match', and I was like, 'OK, great. So what is the Boneyard Match?' He's like, 'I don't know, like a graveyard. It's in a graveyard.' I said, 'OK.' He was like, 'they got this huge field and it turns into a graveyard in the middle of nowhere.' I go, 'so what do you want it to be', and he's like, 'I don't know just make it good.' So I was like so you want me to take that? He was like, 'yes, please.'"

He also addressed the possibility of "The Deadman" doing another Boneyard Match

"I saw people after saying Taker could go forever and in this kind of format because like the physicality, there's physicality," he said. "Like dude, AJ was flying around on the dirt on the hard ground with rocks. They were beating the tar out of each other, and it was a long shoot. We got it done, and it turned over pretty good."

