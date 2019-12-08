WWE

WWE Fans React to Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension Getting Released

Sunday turned out to be a shocking day for WWE fans, as the company announced it had released Luke […]

Sunday turned out to be a shocking day for WWE fans, as the company announced it had released Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Konnor & Viktor of The Ascension from their respective WWE contracts. Throughout most of 2019 WWE had been hesitant to let any wrestlers leave the company now that the competition from other companies was becoming more legitimate, and it had even rejected public requests made by Harper and Cara earlier in the year. Fans were utterly floored by the sudden news on Sunday, but were also delighted by the idea of these four men having a chance at a fresh start in another company.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Peace Out

Freedom

The Speculation Has Already Started

Bring Back the Cosmic Wasteland, You Cowards!

Tick-Tock

A Good Question

