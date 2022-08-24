WWE Releases New "Acknowledge Your Daddy" Shirt for Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is currently on the run of his career. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a world champion for over 700 consecutive days, as he first captured the WWE Universal Title at WWE Payback in August 2020. Reigns has since defended SmackDown's top prize against the likes of Kevin Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, and more before adding the WWE Championship to his shoulder. On top of his physical accolades, the Head of the Table also has the impressive statistic of going over 900 days without suffering a pinfall loss, as the last time Reigns' shoulders were on the mat for the 1-2-3 came in December 2019.

Much of Reigns' success can be attributed to his revamped persona. The former muscle of The Shield finally ditched the tactical gear and faction's entrance music for a Samoan lei and an epic theme song, and has had plenty of merchandise to reflect his top-tier status. Reigns' past shirts have included phrases like "Wreck Everyone & Leave," "Show Up & Win," and "Greatness on a Different Level." Now, Reigns has added another black tee to his growing WWE Shop page.

Considering Father's Day was over two months ago, this new shirt is likely reflective of a recent promo Reigns cut on Mr. Money in the Bank Theory. While the young star was threatening to cash in his guaranteed championship match contract, Reigns warned him to realize what the current climate of WWE actually looks like.

"I want you to start looking around. I want you to analyze this situation here, do you understand?" Reigns asked. "Your daddy's not here anymore. This is my ring, and you heard them. Daddy's gone. I'll tell you who his daddy is, because if he keeps messing up, the Tribal Chief is going to be his daddy."

Reigns is currently on a collision course with Drew McIntyre, as the old enemies are set to reignite their rivalry next month at WWE Clash at the Castle. Theory is always looming around the world title picture as his Money in the Bank contract always keeps him within reach, but he seems to be preoccupied with the freshly-returned Johnny Gargano at the moment. This past Monday on Raw, Theory confronted his former stablemate and was consequently on the receiving end of a superkick.

You can order Reigns' new shirt here.