WWE Removes One Free Month Option For New WWE Network Subscribers

The WWE Network saw a new wave of changes this week, as the company rolled out its new free tier of the over-the-top streaming service. However with that change comes another, as WWE opted to remove the option for new subscribers to get one month of free access to the network before signing up for a paid subscription.

"WWE Network subscriptions are billed in advance and recur monthly. Billing starts on the date you subscribe or reactivate your account subscription, and re-bill on the same day each month until cancellation," the network's billing page now reads.

So if you were hoping to sign up for a free month to watch WrestleMania 37 come next April, you're unfortunately out of luck.

WWE has back-to-back pay-per-views scheduled across the next two weekends. NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail University this Sunday, followed by the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14 at the WWE Performance Center.

The TakeOver theme is based off the WWF's run of pay-per-views back in the mid-to-late 90s and is headlined by a taped cinematic match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship.

Check out the full card below

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blacheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Meanwhile the Raw and SmackDown brands are currently building up to the Backlash event, headlined by a match between Edge and Randy Orton that is being promoted as the "Greatest Wrestling Match of all time"

Here's the card for that so far:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

In recent weeks WWE has weakened its brand split between Raw and SmackDown by introducing the "Brand-to-Brand Invitation" that allows wrestlers to compete on the opposite show up to four times a year. Meanwhile Matt Riddle has already made the jump from NXT to the SmackDown brand, while Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are reportedly leaving the Black and Gold Brand soon as well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.