Renee Young on Her Reaction to Jon Moxley Revealing Her Pregnancy on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley casually announced during a promo on the Nov. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite that he and Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) were expecting their first child. Paquette has since commented on the pregnancy a number of times, including revealing they'll be having a baby girl, but fans were still taken aback at the time by how nonchalant the announcement was.

Paquette appeared on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, where she said the announcement went exactly the way they planned (and the way she preferred).

"We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant," Paquette said (h/t Inside the Ropes). "And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, 'So when are we going to tell people?' And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, 'Alright, we're in the clear. I think we're good to let people know.' And he was like, 'I think I'm going to say it in one of my promos.' And I was like, 'Huh? You are?!' Because you guys know, he's so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me.

"But I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, 'Anyways, my wife's at home pregnant," she added. "Now I'm going to go kick the s— out of this guy!' It was like, such a throwaway line that literally, right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, 'It's going to be on like any second.' And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy."

Paquette announced her departure from WWE back at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. She has since launched a podcast, Oral Sessions, and has published her own cookbook. Meanwhile, Moxley hasn't been seen on AEW television since dropping the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega at the Winter Is Coming event.