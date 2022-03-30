WWE Reportedly Bringing Major Name to WrestleMania 38

WWE pulls out all the stops for WrestleMania, and it will be no different for WrestleMania 38, and that might include bringing back a surprising face. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is bringing in Shane McMahon for WrestleMania weekend, and while he hasn’t been confirmed to be in the ring for anything as of yet, he will be in town for the entire WrestleMania weekend, so he could pop up on either night if there is something planned for him. The immediate thinking goes to Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent, but we’ll have to wait and see, as that would surely turn off some people if he turns out to be the surprise opponent.

Up until this point, WWE has been telling a story with Seth Rollins about him not having anything planned for WrestleMania 38, and then this Monday it was revealed Rollins will indeed have something to do at the big show. Will that be to face McMahon, or will it be to face the other rumored opponent?

That rumored opponent would be former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, who left the company earlier this year, and recent reports have indicated that he’s signed with WWE. That’s why many have assumed he would debut at WrestleMania in some way or on the Raw or SmackDowns after, but once fans saw Rollins’ whole needing a WrestleMania match shtick, it seemed like a no-brainer that it would be Rhodes showing up to face Rollins.

Now, this could be a ruse to throw people off the trail, as it could be McMahon who kicks things off against Rollins only for their match to be interrupted by Rhodes, thus setting up a feud between the two stars moving forward in a moment that lets Rhodes make a big splash. Plus, it would pop the crowd after McMahon being the mystery opponent gets booed out of the building.

McMahon hasn’t been featured in WWE since he was let go from the company after the Royal Rumble. The reaction to the Rumble, specifically the Men’s Rumble match, was not at all positive, and a number of reports indicated that there were some backstage issues regarding the planning of the match and how it was executives. According to PWInsider, McMahon took a lot of the heat for that match but was expected to make a return after it blew over, so we’ll have to wait and see if he does make his return at WrestleMania.