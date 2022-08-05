WWE Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Former Champion

WWE shocked everyone at SummerSlam when Bayley returned and brought Io Sky and Dakota Kai with her as a new faction, and now a new report suggests that WWE is discussing bringing back another previously released star. According to Fightful Select WWE has discussed bringing back former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross), and several in the industry expect him to return. One source noted they believed it was already in WWE's plans to bring him back, but there have been no confirmations of that yet. That said, Fightful did confirm that his name had at least been discussed within WWE.

Kross has recently been working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and MLW, and it was previously revealed that he had been contacted by AEW for a match against Wardlow, but he passed. Kross and Scarlett have also noted they aren't returning to Impact Wrestling on several occasions.

As for Kross and Scarlett's time in WWE, it started out with immense promise. When the pair was first teased in NXT they were made to feel like a huge deal, and they made a major impression when they finally made their in-ring debuts with an entrance that left fans buzzing. That continued to be the case as Kross had more matches, looking like a beast in all of them, and Scarlett would continue to play a major part in all of their feuds.

Kross would capture the NXT Championship and then things went screwy, as he was brought over to Monday Night Raw and lost his first match while holding the NXT Title. He would eventually move over full-time but without Scarlett, and fans were puzzled by the lack of presentation and all the random changes, like adding a helmet and more to his gear. Eventually, Kross and Scarlett would both be released, and it was yet another NXT to Raw/SmackDown story of changing things for the sake of it.

Now we could be seeing Kross come back into the fold, though there's no word on Scarlett returning. If he does return hopefully they both come back, and maybe we'll get a true follow-up to their NXT run.

Do you want to see Kross return to WWE?