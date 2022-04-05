WWE Reportedly Passed on an ‘Exhaustive Number’ of WrestleMania 37 Pitches for Bayley

Bayley is set to make her long-awaited return to WWE sooner than later, and many were hoping we would get some indicator of her return at WrestleMania 38. That didn’t end up happening, and while we wait for Bayley to show up on Raw or SmackDown, a new report from Fightful Select did reveal something interesting about Bayley’s involvement in WrestleMania 37. Quite a few fans (including me) were disappointed that she didn’t have a bigger role or some sort of match at the event, and she only ended up being involved in some backstage segments that ended with The Bella Twins. In the new report, it appears that it wasn’t for lack of trying to get her more involved by other superstars (like Becky Lynch) and the creative team, as WWE shot down numerous pitches for her to play a bigger part.

Lynch said that there were conversations about her making a return at WrestleMania 37, and it would have been specifically to do something with Bayley, who she felt deserved a big moment. She was hoping to make it happen but it never did, and Lynch joined that WWE thought they needed something bigger for Becky than Bayley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then a number of people who were working with creative at that time confirmed that there were an “exhaustive number of pitches to get Bayley more involved in WrestleMania”. They said her value to the show was never in doubt, but everything they pitched just kept getting shot down.

There was also a heavy push from a few members of creative for Bayley to host the show by herself or along with Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil, and then there were also pitches to do a special edition of Ding Dong, Hello!, but those were all passed on too.

Hearing that actually makes it even more difficult to figure out why Bayley’s role was so small. Fans would’ve preferred any of those options compared to what ultimately happened, and looking back there were any number of segments and matches that could’ve been trimmed or cut to make time for an episode of Ding Dong, Hello. As for the Lynch Bayley talk, that would’ve been a great match and a great feature for both stars, but hopefully, we’ll get that down the line. They are both heels at the moment so right now seems not ideal, but you never know.

What would you have preferred for Bayley’s WrestleMania 37 involvement? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!