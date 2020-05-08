Hulk Hogan Reveals Crazy Surgery Scars

✖

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest WWE icons of all time, but a recent photo shows the physical toll a career like that can take on a wrestler. Hogan recently recovered from his 10th back surgery, which took place towards the end of 2019. It didn't take long for Hogan to start training once more, even earlier than the doctors predicted, as it was expected he would be out of the gym for 4 to 6 months. Hogan started training once more after just 7 weeks, which is impressive to be sure. Recently TMZ snapped a photo of Hogan's back, and you can definitely see the healed scars of past surgeries, all below the upper back tattoo that says Immortal, which he got in 2011. You can check out the photo below.

""All the little hulkamaniacs can climb aboard the largest back in the world and I'll doggie paddle them to safety brother!!" #WWE #WWF #Clearwater #Hogansbeachshop"

It's a very real reminder of the physical punishment WWE superstars put themselves through every week in the ring. That said, Hogan doesn't sound regretful in the least, telling TMZ "10 surgeries you can hang a MAC truck from my back and I’ll still take the whole WWE roster on brother."

Hogan's back surgeries started in 2009, which was to fix a build-up of pain and deterioration from all those previous matches throughout his career. That said, he's had surgeries not just for his back, and he revealed the extend during an interview with Harvey Levin on OBJECTified.

(Photo: Twitter)

"I've had 17 surgeries over the last 10 years," Hogan said. "My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal. I didn't get the memo about the fake wrestling."

Unfortunately, Hogan is far from the only one to have several surgeries, as Paige, Triple H, Undertaker, and more have all revealed their own stories about dealing with surgery and recovery, and it just goes to show that the damage done in the ring is very, very real.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.