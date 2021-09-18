WWE Reveals Big Roman Reigns and Big E Match for Monday Night Raw

During tonight’s episode of SmackDown, fans got a taste of what’s to come regarding the WWE Draft, as over the next few weeks we’ll start to see several stars crossing over before their permanent homes are revealed. That includes some interesting 6 Man Tag Team Matches, and during tonight’s episode, we learned that Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be included in one next week on Monday Night Raw. The match will feature Reigns alongside SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso versus WWE Champion Big E alongside his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

This will be the first time in over a year that Reigns has been on Raw, though Big E has been making the rounds. E won his WWE Championship on Raw after successfully cashing in on Bobby Lashley. Then Big E swung by SmackDown tonight to confront Reigns and The Usos and unexpectedly help out Finn Balor.

Then Big E and Balor ended up in a Tag Team Contender’s Match against The Usos, and they ended up winning. That makes them contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, so it will be interesting to see if Balor and E end up taking the titles away from The Usos. If that happened, that would make Big E once more a Tag Team Champion and the current WWE Champion, but we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out.

It will also be interesting to see who ends up where in the WWE Draft. Big E has been in the mix on SmackDown and was also in the mix after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase. He would cash the briefcase in on Bobby Lashley though, not Roman Reigns, taking the WWE Championship. That didn’t keep him from hopping back over to SmackDown though, and it seems the Champion will be bouncing back and forth a bit until the WWE Draft.

