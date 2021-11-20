WWE Reveals Final Member of Men’s SmackDown Survivor Series Team

After Roman Reigns and King Woods had a heated moment in the ring, it was time to decide the final member of the Men’s SmackDown Survivor Series team, and it was between Jinder Mahal, Cesaro, Ricochet, and Sheamus. Early on it was anyone’s game, though Mahal tried to get one over on Sheamus by letting him help with Ricochet only to try a surprise knockout on Sheamus while he was distracted. That didn’t work, and everyone soon got back into the ring.

Then Cesaro had Mahal spinning for over 10 spins, while Ricochet kept Shanky busy on the outside of the ring. Then Sheamus came in to get a pin on Mahal, but Cesaro broke that up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then Sheamus went for a big kick but Cesaro ducked and went to lock in a submission on Sheamus. Ridge Holland came out with his nightstick though and threatened to break it up. Cesaro evaded a hit from Holland but before he could respond Holland jumped down off the mat.

That gave Sheamus the clear path to hit a huge kick that sent Cesaro reeling, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Holland came in to lift Sheamus’ arm in celebration.

Here’s the full Survivor Series card:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Damian Priest

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown – Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus vs Team Raw – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw – Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm

What do you think of the new team? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!