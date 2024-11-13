WWE Reveals First NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers

WWE NXT Deadline will bring back the Iron Survivor Challenge, and with December not that far away, tonight’s NXT started the qualifying matches for both the Women’s and Men’s Iron Survivor Challenges. The first three matches featured Cora Jade vs Sol Ruca, Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander, and Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King, and while there are still 7 spots to fill for the final two matches at Deadline, we now know who has earned the first spots in both matches. You can get all the details on each match and the winners below.

Women’s Match 1: Sol Ruca vs Cora Jade

Jade taunted Ruca from the very start, and the crow chanted Ruca’s name. Ruca got the first hit in but Jade evaded a kick to the face. Ruca id some taunting of her own and then slammed Jade down face first and rode the wave on Jade before clocking Jade with a kick to the face. Jade came back with a knee strike and then hit a vicious double stomp on Ruca’s back before going for a cover, but Ruca kicked out.

Jade was in control as she pinned Ruca in he corner with kicks and stomps, and then Jade choke Ruca against the ropes before connecting with a running elbow strike to the back of the head and a cover attempt, but Ruca kicked out. Ruca and Jade traded strikes but Ruca hit some crossbodys and then hit a kick to the back of Jade’s head.

Unfortunately Jade countered a DDT, only to run her knee into the turnbuckle as Ruca dodge the chare. Then Jae got it with a Sol Snatcher not too long after in the corner, and that was enough to get the in and the win. Ruca is now the first superstar in the match, and four more superstars re waiting to make the cut.

Men’s Match 1: Cedric Alexander vs. Wes Lee

Alexander got in the first two hits, and though Lee fought back, Alexander stayed in control early. Lee was finally able to get things moving his way by taking out Alexander’s legs from under him and knocking him to the mat, but his momentum swing didn’t last long. Alexander connected with multiple kicks to the chest before hitting a chop that knocked Lee down to the floor.

Alexander then went for a move over the ropes, but his leg didn’t clear them and he got nocked hard to the floor instead. Lee took control of the match during the break but Alexander got things back on track soon after, knocking Lee down with a kick to the stomach and then another kick that sent Lee to the corner. Alexander then clotheslined Lee onto the ring apron, and he followed it with a springboard flatliner into a cover, but Lee kicked out before the 3-count.

Lee hit a superkick and then a kick to the leg, and hit a cardiac kick right after, but somehow Alexander was able to kick out after that huge combo. Lee had taken off the turnbuckle cover, but Alexander then slammed down Lee with a huge move into a cover, though Lee kicked out. Alexander then got slammed into the exposed ring post and Lee capitalized, pinning him and locking in the first spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Men’s Match 2: Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King

King went for a quick roll up but Evans countered with one of his own. King was able to get out of the wrist lock with a kick to the face and then Evans got King down for another cover but King then delivered some creative counters of his own in the next exchange, bringing them both to a stalemate.

King got nocked down and then Evans knocked King to the mat before launching from the ring and colliding with King on the outside. Evans went up for a move but King evaded and then connected with what seemed like a headbutt that ended up being a low blow. King didn’t pin Evans here though, wanting a clean match, and Evans was back up on his feet soon after.

Evans slammed King down and then hit a suplex. Evans went for the big move and hit it, but King kicked out of the cover at 2 and a half. Evans went back up top but missed and got rocked by a kick to the jaw from King. king went for the cover but Evans was able to kick out. They exchanged forearm strikes and then traded kicks, but Evans went back up top one more time. Evans hit the huge splash and pinned King, but King somehow kicked out again. King then hit the backstabber and then hit a slam into a cover, but Evans kicked out before 3. King lined up Evans but ate a kick to the face. Evans hit the splash again and got the pin and the win, moving on to the Iron Survivor Challenge.

