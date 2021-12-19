WWE Reveals Five New Matches for Next Week’s Monday Night Raw

Next week’s WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage are already pretty packed, and now WWE is looking to stack Monday Night Raw as well. WWE announced five new matches for next week’s Raw today, which includes stars like Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Queen Vega, AJ Styles, and more. Now, none of these are title matches, but there is one Championship Contender’s match, which will see Dolph Ziggler taking on United States Champion Damian Priest. Here are all the new matches that WWE fans can look forward to on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

The first one up is Finn Balor vs Austin Theory. Theory has been receiving guidance from Vince McMahon recently and has also been a thorn in Balor’s side, as he keeps taking selfies of Balor after recent defeats. Balor looks to take the smile off his face next week, and we’ll have to see where this story goes from here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday can't come soon enough! Tune in to catch all the action on #WWERaw.



⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7oV8E9DlFe — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021

Next is Bianca Belair vs Doudrop, who continue to have issues, especially after Doudrop attacked Belair backstage last week, mocking her with her own move to add insult to injury. Doudrop has felt disrespected by officials in WWE and now Belair, and she looks to make a point next week.

After Priest vs Ziggler WWE also announced that AJ Styles and Omos will be appearing on Miz TV and then will be in action against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio later in the night. Finally, WWE announced that the next challenger for Queen Vega is none other than Rhea Ripley, and while the crown is not up for grabs in this match, Vega will surely look to make sure her reign continues unimpeded.

Maryse, Bobby Lashley, and MVP are also slated to appear, and as always there could be a few more surprises.

What do you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!