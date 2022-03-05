WWE Reveals Johnny Knoxville Match for WrestleMania

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown crowned a new Intercontinental Champion, as Ricochet was able to pin Zayn and become the new Intercontinental Champion, though he did get a helping hand from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. At one point Knoxville entered the arena and got Zayn to focus on him just enough to give Ricochet the opening he needed to pounce and get the win. Zayn was reeling after this, especially since he just won the title a few weeks ago and has been proclaiming himself the best Intercontinental Champion of all time. After the match, Zayn was heated and offered a challenge to Knoxville for a match at WrestleMania.

Later in the night Kayla Braxton approached Knoxville backstage and asked him about Zayn’s challenge, and Knoxville first responded by calling Zayn a “sad strange little man”. He then said the only reason he showed up on SmackDown was to get some revenge for what Zayn did to him last time, but he did consider Zayn’s request.

Knoxville then talked about all of the painful things he’s done as part of the Jackass franchise and films, and if he can do those and get back up without a sweat, he can surely jump in the ring and take on Zayn, and so challenge accepted.

Tonight WWE made the match official, revealing that Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville will face each other on WrestleMania day two, which takes place on Sunday, though no stipulation was revealed for the match.

With over a month to go before WrestleMania and the fact that this is Knoxville we’re talking about, I wouldn’t be surprised if the match does get some unique stipulation before the event actually rolls around.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the lineup so far?