WWE Reveals New Title Matches for NXT Battleground

Coming into tonight's WWE NXT, there were only two known matches for NXT Battleground, including the NXT Women's Championship Tournament Finals and the NXT Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. Tonight several more matches were either outright confirmed or heavily implied, including two Championship matches. We got two steps closer to finding out who will be in the Women's Tournament final, and then Wes Lee accepted not one but two challenges for his North American Championship. The NXT Heritage Cup will also be up for grabs at the big event, and while it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the NXT Tag Team Championships will also likely join the Battleground final card.

Regarding the North American Championship, Wes Lee was out in the ring and going back and forth with The Dyad's Joe Gacy and Ava Raine. It was getting contentious and then Gacy and Raine kept throwing more comments out there about Lee's friend Tyler Bate betraying him. Bate would come out to address them personally, and while he shot down Gacy and Raine's comments, he also told Lee he would like a shot at the North American Championship.

Lee was surprised and asked him why he hadn't told him sooner, and he accepted both challenges, turning the match into a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship. Lee wasn't pleased with Bate though, and it looks like there will be issues between them for a while, especially if Bate ends up walking away with the Title.

Then we move to the Heritage Cup, which Noam Dar has held onto for some time now. In fact, that's part of the issue, something Nathan Frazer brought up when he interrupted Dar's interview with Dragon Lee. Frazer said that the Heritage Cup has to be defended annually, and Dar hasn't done that, so now he needs to defend it against Lee at Battleground.

The two unconfirmed matches involve the NXT Tag Team Championships, which Gallus currently holds. At one point the Creed Brothers addressed Gallus, challenging them for the Titles at Battleground. The two have run in the same circles for a bit now, and this match seems inevitable, so now it is likely to happen at Battleground.

The other unconfirmed match is between Ilja Dragunov and Dijon, which seems like the only place to go from Dijon's interrogation segment from tonight's episode. Dragunov didn't break and Dijak left the room, so it feels like this match will be confirmed soon.

The other big match that will take place at NXT Battleground is the NXT Women's Championship Tournament finals, and tonight there are now only four in contention for the NXT Women's Championship. Tonight featured matches between Roxanne Perez and Jacy Jayne and Cora Jade vs Fallon Henley, and Jade and Perez would walk away the winners of those matches. Now they move to the semifinals, which will include matches between Perez and Tiffany Stratton and Jade and Lyra Valkyria, and the winners of those will move to the finals.

