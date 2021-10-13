WWE Potentially Reveals Next Challengers for Big E, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and More

The WWE Draft shook things up and shifted some key pieces across the board for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, and the ripple effects of those changes will definitely affect the battles for WWE’s top titles. According to new advertisements for big live shows happening after the Draft roster changes go into effect, it seems we now know who will be challenging for both the Men’s and Women’s Championship titles, and while there aren’t any shocking revelations in those reveals, it’s still interesting to see what is on the horizon for stars like Big E, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and more (via Wrestling Inc).

One of the matches being advertised for WWE live events in November is Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre, and that match will also be in the mix for WWE’s big show in Syracuse, New York. This was something that a previous local ad revealed, but we weren’t sure if it was a one-off or an actual feud. Now it seems like this will indeed be the latter.

Another match being advertised is Big E vs Bobby Lashley, and the specific match is a Street Fight between the two. Lashley and Big E clashed once more after E cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title from Lashley, and E won clean. Lashley will face Goldberg at Crown Jewel, but it seems like he’ll be facing Big E afterward.

There are also matches advertised for November that feature Bianca Belair taking on Becky Lynch, which makes a lot of sense since that feud was ongoing when the Draft moved Belair and Lynch to Raw. Because of the Draft though it will no longer include Sasha Banks, but she is being advertised for matches with Charlotte Flair, so it seems that Banks and Flair will start a new feud moving forward.

Flair was most recently battling Alexa Bliss, which culminated in the ripping up of Bliss’ doll Lilly and her losing it a bit at the end. of the match. She’s going to be off television a bit, and when she comes back she’ll have Lynch, Belair, and a host of other stars to throw down with.

There are also a few shows advertising six-man tags featuring The New Day versus the Bloodline, though with Big E being on Raw, we won’t get to see that on television much aside from special occasions.

