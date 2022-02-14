WWE Reveals Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship Title

Tonight’s Super Bowl LVI match-up between the Rams and Bengals was one for the NFL record books, delivering a thrilling game that came down to the final seconds and ended with the Rams becoming Super Bowl Champions. During the post-game celebration, players hugged and gathered for the trophy presentation, and fans quickly started to see a WWE title making the rounds on television. It’s customary for WWE to create a custom WWE Championship title for the winning team, and the latest features Los Angeles Rams’ custom plates. You can see the official reveal of the title below.

WWE revealed an up-close photo of the Rams’ WWE title with the caption “Congratulations @RamsNFL on an incredible #SuperBowl victory! Enjoy your custom @WWE Championship.”

In fitting with the Rams logo, the plates are blue, white, and gold, and feature the LA logo in the middle on a blue background. The top of the plate says Los Angeles Rams while the bottom has Super Bowl LVI Champions written. You can check it out in the photo above.

The title can also be seen over a player’s shoulder behind Roger Goodell as he is about to present the trophy, and you can check out that photo in the post above.

Since WWE doesn’t know who is going to win, they must create a second set of custom plates for the second team, in this case, the Bengals. It would be interesting to still see what they look like, but not sure exactly what happens to them after the fact.

WWE actually advertised during the Super Bowl this year too, which it hasn’t done in quite a while, and the advertisements were for WrestleMania. The card is still coming together, but we do already know two of the major Championship matches set for the biggest wrestling event of the year. Thanks to Royal Rumble’s winners, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar had the chance to choose their WrestleMania opponents, and Rousey will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship while Lesnar will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

We aren’t sure who else will end up on the card, but odds are the WWE Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, and at least one of the Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs. Bobby Lashley is the current WWE Champion while Becky Lynch is the Raw Women’s Champion. The Usos and The Academy are currently the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Champions.