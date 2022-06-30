WWE Reveals Riddle's Epic Money in the Bank Workout

Riddle will be looking to make a statement at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday, as he challenges a host of WWE Superstars for the Money in the Bank briefcase and another shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship. Riddle recently faced the current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns in a thrilling battle on SmackDown, but Reigns ended up retaining. Riddle was able to win the Last Chance Battle Royal to secure the last spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match though, and now WWE has posted a new video that shows the lengths Riddle goes to in his workouts to make sure he comes out of this battle with the win.

In the video, Riddle says "The workouts I'm doing right now, getting the stallion body ready for this money in the bank match, is just staying conditioned and having the endurance to outlast everybody else. We used to call me deep water because I had quite the gas tank and I like to break people, so I'm going to try and break everybody in the money in the bank match."

.@SuperKingofBros hits the gym to prepare himself for the ruthless conditions of this Saturday's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/CQZrkGcXm6 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2022

Things start with the slam ball exercise, which works everything, and then he follows it up with a Muay Thai Clinch exercise that helps when he moves people into position for a knee strike in the ring. That is followed by a rope drill, and Riddle explains why, saying "since the first thing to go in a match is your hands when they drop, and the rope drill helps your shoulders keep them lifted during the match."

Riddle then talks about his history with Jiu-Jitsu, and we even see a glimpse of Riddle's training with Shinsuke Nakamura, which Riddle couldn't be more thrilled about. You can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below and Riddle's training regimen in the video above.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

