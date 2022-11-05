WWE Reveals Survivor Series WarGames Trailer at Crown Jewel

WWE is currently holding Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but afterwards, attention will shift to Survivor Series WarGames at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is highly anticipated, as it's the first time WarGames has been a part of a main roster pay-per-view, and at Crown Jewel WWE got the hype train started with a full teaser video for the event. To the soundtrack of Black Sabbath, fans see Judgement Day, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and more, and you can find the full video in the post below.

The video also highlights how the WarGames matches work, as each match will feature 10 superstars (5 per side) and two rings, and there are typically two WarGames matches per event, with one per division.

Cómo mola la promo de Survivor Series War Games. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/av9rPldDYk — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 5, 2022

Right now there isn't a card in place yet, but there are some theories as to who will be involved. Judgement Day and The Bloodline are already bigger factions, so those would make all the sense in the world for the Men's WarGames match, though you would need to include two more people for Judgement Day unless they are going to let Ripley be in the match...which everyone would lose their mind over so they totally should.

As for the Women's Match, Damage CTRL seems like an easy pick, and then you can have two other heels join them, perhaps Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose (if you want to bring in some NXT power). On the face side, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka have been feuding with Damage CTRL, so they make sense, and then you could bring in Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi, who also have other WarGames matches under their belts from their time in NXT.

In fact, while the match stipulation is new to the main roster, NXT has been using it for a while, and so many of the people in the match will have some experience with it. That should be reflected in commentary too, and it will be interesting to see how many first time WarGames competitors make it into the mix.

Are you excited for WarGames? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!