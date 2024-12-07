WWE Reveals Three Superstars Out Indefinitely with Injuries

It was the Undisputed WWE Champion getting things started on SmackDown, as Cody Rhodes ended up in a confrontation with American Made and its leader Chad Gable. Unfortunately right before that WWE shared some unfortunate news about three of its Superstars, who are all dealing with substantial injuries after Survivor Series. All three of those Superstars were involved in the Bloodline vs Bloodline WarGames match, though Roman Reigns’ team made it out slightly ahead of Solo Sikoa’s team.

We previously knew that Jimmy Uso had suffered a broken toe thanks to Jey Uso and Sami Zayn during the press conference, and they revealed that Jimmy suffered the injury when he delivered the Uso Splash from the top of the cage to Jacob Fatu. Tonight WWE revealed that Jimmy is out indefinitely as he recovers from that injury, so we’ll likely not be seeing him for a while in segments with Reigns, Jey, and Zayn.

As for Sikoa’s side, things are a bit worse. Like Jimmy, Bronson Reed was also hurt during his top of the cage splash, which ended up sending him through a table after CM Punk pulled Reigns off of it and out of the way. Reed did finish the match, but he was pretty much done after that point.

There was supposedly an injury to Reed’s ankle, and then some reports indicated that he might have hurt both ankles during the fall. WWE has now revealed that Reed suffered a broken foot, and surgery is planned for next week. As a result, Reed will be out of action indefinitely as well, and that leads us to Tonga Loa.

Tonga Loa also suffered an injury during the match, but in this case it’s not known when or how the injury occurred. WWE revealed that Loa is out indefinitely with a Torn Bicep, so for the foreseeable future, both Bloodline factions will be a man down. We wish all three men a speedy recovery and all the best.

There was also a thought at one point that Jacob Fatu might have been injured, as he was hobbling after taking a fall to the mat on his leg. He was clearly selling the injury throughout the latter parts of the match, and he was the one to take that Uso Splash from Jimmy towards the end too. It has since been learned that the injury was just kayfabe, and he seems to be moving fine now and free and clear of any injury.

Up next for WWE is Saturday Night’s Main Event, and you can find the updated card for the event below.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Iyo Sky

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on NBC on December 14th at 8 PM EST.

