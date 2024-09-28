WWE Reveals When AJ Styles Will Return to TV

WWE fans have been missing a certain Phenomenal one on SmackDown over the past few months, as AJ Styles has been conspicuously absent from TV. Reports had stated he was medically cleared, so the absence wasn't due to injury, and that got a few speculating about Styles' future and his contract status. While it remains to be seen what he will do when his contract eventually expires, tonight WWE revealed that Styles will be indeed returning to WWE TV, and he will be making his return quite soon, as he will be back on the blue brand during next week's SmackDown.

What's He Been Up To

The last time Syltes was in action on TV was at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. There he faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match, and despite a grand effort to take down Rhodes, he would be the one saying I Quit to avoid being smashed completely by steel steps in the ring.

Styles has been in the ring however since that time, but he's been appearing at WWE Live events, so as far as television is concerned he's been M.I.A. Now it seems that there are some plans for him on SmackDown, and WWE gave him the full superstar treatment, airing a teaser video during tonight's show advertising his return for next week.

What's Next for Styles

As for what awaits him on SmackDown, it's likely not a feud with Rhodes, as Rhodes is completely caught up in The Bloodline saga thanks to Roman Reigns. Even if that weren't the case though, he just finished a feud with Rhodes, so he likely wouldn't go right into that anyway. The same is true of LA Knight, who he faced multiple times before his feud with Rhodes, though in that case, Knight is also pretty occupied at the moment with his involvement in the ongoing battle between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade.

Last time we saw Styles he was in completely heel form, so we could see that continue when he returns. If that's the case, there are a number of babyfaces we could see him tussle with, including Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. While they are also involved in The Bloodline story, they are still free to work in other storylines, like Orton did with Gunther previously. We could see one of them interact with Styles, and if Styles ends up bringing The Good Brothers with him, they could end up facing them as a team.

An Andrade vs Styles clash could be excellent, but that depends on if Andrade remains part of the story with Knight and Hayes. If Styles were to turn face that would open up a few more options, but either way, it will be great to have Styles back in the mix.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Card

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Are you excited for the return of AJ Styles? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!