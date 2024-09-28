WWE Reveals Nia Jax's Women's Title Opponent for Bad Blood

After last week's contentious Tag Team match, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis decided Bayley and Naomi would face each other one-on-one during tonight's episode of SmackDown. The winner would become Nia Jax's WWE Women's Championship opponent at Bad Blood, and both superstars wanted that shot at the Title. Bayley hesitated early, and Naomi was in control of the match early on as a result. Bayley was able to overcome those apprehensions as time went on though, and ultimately it was Bayley getting the win and the shot at Bad Blood.

Setting Friendship to the Side

.@itsBayleyWWE and Naomi are putting EVERYTHING on the line for a shot at the title! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/on8FotluuJ — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2024

The friendship between the two superstars had an impact on the match early, with Bayley pulling a punch that would have hit Naomi in the face. Naomi was focused on winning the match though, and Bayley had to get over that quickly. Bayley took Naomi down for a cover but Naomi kicked out at a 1 count. Bayley started to shift gears but Naomi hit a bulldog to swing things back in her favor.



Naomi knocked Bayley out of the ring and then went over the ropes with a corkscrew that knocked Bayley right back to the floor. Back in the ring Naomi stayed in control but Bayley finally turned things around with a springboard elbow and then brought Naomi down with a suplex before diving through the ropes to knock Naomi to the floor.

Evenly Matched

Naomi hit the rear view into a cover, but Bayley kicked out at 2. Naomi would kick Bayley back and go up top, connecting with a blockbuster into a cover, but Naomi broke up the count and tried to hit Bayley again. Bayley was able to reverse it and slam Naomi into the corner, though she didn't get all of it, and Naomi would kick out of the cover attempt.



Bayley was countered and then slammed face-first into the turnbuckle Naomi went up top but Bayley evaded and hit the Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley went up top next and hit the flying elbow into a cover and got the pin and the win. Bayley will now face Jax for the Women's Championship at Bad Blood.



WWE Bad Blood Updated Card

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

