WWE Reveals When Edge Will Return to SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown featured a lengthy and pretty threatening promo from Seth Rollins, who threatened not just Edge but also his family and friends. Pretty much anyone that is close to Edge is the target of Rollins, and after his promo to Edge, who he severely hurt last time we saw him, we got breaking news from Edge himself that he will be returning to SmackDown to address Edge and his actions next week. It’s going to be a big show, as it will take place after Extreme Rules and on the same night as the WWE Draft.

Speaking of the Draft, this could very well be Edge’s last appearance on SmackDown if he ends up being drafted to Raw, though you could say the same thing about Rollins, who could very well be drafted to Raw.

I’ll see you at #SmackDown next week — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) September 25, 2021

Last time Rollins brutally hurt Edge and sent him away on a stretcher, and we didn’t know when or if Edge would return. He’s going to have some words for Rollins, and if they are indeed headed to different brands, he assuredly wants to leave Rollins with a message before he goes.

The feud between Edge and Rollins has been a vicious one. Rollins has been unrelenting in his attacks, but Edge took out the big guns and even brought the Brood back, dumping tons of black goo all over Rollins in the ring. Then Edge followed that up with a big win at SummerSlam, and that didn’t sit well with Rollins.

It seems this battle between the two is coming to a close, but it has at least one more epic chapter before it’s done.

Here’s the current card for Extreme Rules:

Liv Morgan vs Carmella

Damian Priest (C) vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

You can catch Extreme Rules live on Peacock at 8 PM EST.