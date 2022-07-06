WWE Reveals When Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan Will Show Up on SmackDown

Money in the Bank revealed several surprises before the event had run its course, including a number of Title changes. One of the biggest was of course the surprise cash-in that allowed Money in the Bank winner Liv Morgan to cash in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey, walking away the SmackDown Women's Champion. Meanwhile, the WWE Undisputed Champion wasn't on hand for the event, but The Bloodline was represented with a win by The Usos. WWE just announced that both Reigns and Morgan will be in the building for this week's SmackDown, so it will more than likely be an immensely entertaining and eventful show.

Reigns hasn't been featured on WWE TV as much over the past two months, though the Bloodline storyline has continued to play a part in SmackDown thanks to The Usos, Paul Heyman, and the honorary Uce himself, Sami Zayn. He did return for a match against Riddle for the WWE Undisputed Championship, and that's when Brock Lesnar crashed the party.

It was also revealed that Lesnar will face Reigns for the Undisputed Title at SummerSlam, a rematch of their match at WrestleMania 38. That is where Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the Titles in the first place, and now they will face each other once more. We're not sure if Lesnar will also be in attendance during SmackDown's upcoming show in Fort Worth, Texas, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him make an appearance.

This will also be Morgan's return to SmackDown, as she moved to Raw during the last WWE Draft. The lineups have changed quite a bit on SmackDown since she was last there, so there should be some fresh match-ups to see as well. Stars like Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Shotzi are all in the mix now, so Morgan should have a bevy of challengers to face.

It's unclear if Rousey will be looking for a rematch, as the injury she suffered against Natalya could be a way to write her off TV for a bit for some time off. As for Reigns, he is still the WWE Undisputed Champion, so while SmackDown is definitely his home show, having both Titles means he is technically a part of both rosters, and the same is true of The Usos, so we could see Reigns pop up next week on Raw as well.

What do you want to see next for Reigns and Morgan? Let us know in the comments