Watch: The Revival Continue to Tease a Harlem Heat Feud With a Spinaroonie

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been hard at work in recent weeks trying to draw Booker T and Stevie Ray out of retirement for a Revival vs. Harlem Heat match on WWE television. The potential feud kicked off during the TLC pre-show, when Wilder and Dawso interrupted Booker T and demand that he hand his two WWE Hall of Fame rings over to him. Booker refrained from attacking the two, and the pair were beaten by New Day in a ladder match later in the night. Since then the heelish pair have been pushing for the match on social media.

During a live event on Monday night the two took things a step further by having Wilder perform a Spinaroonie, Booker’s signature dance, during a tag match.

Based on his comments made during his podcast, Booker seems to be playing into the idea of the match happening.

“A fight is one thing, a match is something totally different. I think these guys look at me and my brother like we’re two jabronies that ain’t ready to fight,” Booker said on a recent episode. “These guys talking about a match. Me and my brother ain’t off to wrestling nobody right now. But if they talking about a fight? I’m down. I ain’t got time to putting on my trunks and boots and trying to dress up like one of these guys on the roster. I’m a businessman. These guys (are) trying to make a name for themselves, and they trying to do that at the expense of Booker T and Stevie Ray. I ain’t no chump and I ain’t backing out of no fight anytime soon.

“Dawson, Wilder. You want us? You might want to rethink that because you could be about to ruin your careers. I would question myself if I was you two, as far as wanting to wake up a sleeping giant,” he continued. “Think about it.”

Booker and Ray dominated the WCW tag division during their prime, winning the WCW World Tag Team Championships a record 10 times. The pair have wrestled as a team since a one-off appearance in Booker’s Reality of Wrestling promotion a couple of years back, and the two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a team back in April.

Meanwhile Dawson and Wilder still reportedly haven’t signed new WWE contracts, and are expected to be free agents in early 2020.