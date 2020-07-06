Rey Mysterio Cleared to Compete on This Week's WWE Raw

It's been well over a month since Seth Rollins snapped on Rey Mysterio and attempted to blind him by driving his right eye into the steel ring steps. However on Monday WWE announced that this week's Raw would feature Mysterio's return, as he once again teams with Aleister Black to take on Rollins and Murphy. In the weeks since then Mysterio has delivered numerous promos via video to Rollins, while his son Dominik has appeared in the Performance Center a couple of times to get revenge on the "Monday Night Messiah."

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning on a match between Mysterio and Rollins with a special "eye for an eye" stipulation, where the only way to win will apparently be when one wrestler removes their opponent's eye. How WWE plans on making that work is anybody's guess.

.@reymysterio has been medically cleared to compete and will return to action TONIGHT as he teams with @WWEAleister to battle @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/79dZjEShoR — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020

Other matches booked for this week include Asuka vs. Bayley and Big Show & The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza.

Meltzer also reported that Mysterio is currently working without a WWE contract. The former WWE Champion speculated the possibility of retirement during a February interview with BT Sport.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," he said at the time. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

This week will see the second half of NXT's ongoing event, The Great American Bash, at Full Sail Live on Wednesday. Check out the card (so far) below:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.