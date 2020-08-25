Rey Mysterio Injured During Retribution's Attack on WWE Raw

This week's main event for Monday Night Raw between Seth Rollins & Murphy and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio ended in chaos when members from the Retribution faction hit the ring and caused a disqualification. The group decided to attack the babyfaces while Rollins gleefully looked on from the entrance. The show went off the air with the masked group celebrating on the ring apron while the two Mysterios were unconscious. Rey took to social media later in the night to reveal he was busted open during the attack, sharing a photo of his blood-soaked mask and head wound.

Since first arriving nearly a month ago, the mysterious group has attacked wrestlers and production team members on both shows. It's still unclear who is in the group, or how many official members there are.

Sunday's SummerSlam event marked Dominik's first match as a WWE Superstar, where he put up a valiant effort in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins.

In an interview with ESPN last week, Rey and Dominik revealed the latter's plans to become a masked wrestler and take on the name Prince Mysterio.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Payback, takes place this Sunday. Here's the card so far:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (No Holds Barred)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

