Former WWE Champion Out of Action with Medical Issue

WWE’s roster was down in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday for a live event and was supposed to feature a match pitting Rey Mysterio against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, Mysterio was pulled from the show and a six-man tag match involving The Bloodline, Finn Balor, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre was booked instead. Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported Mysterio was pulled from the show due to an “undisclosed medical reason.” Sapp did not know the severity of the issue or how long Mysterio will be out, though he did note the former WWE Champion was at SmackDown on Friday for Night One of the WWE Draft.

Mysterio was drafted alongside Dominik Mysterio back over to Raw after spending the previous year on SmackDown. The two became the first father-son tag team champions in company history earlier this year but have been teasing a split for the past couple of months. Yet despite all of the teases, Mysterio has repeatedly shot down the idea in interviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the blink of an eye he was in the ring and two weeks after he debuted, we’re wrestling together,” Mysterio recently told SPORTBible. “It kind of didn’t even give us time to live the moments. We talked about it before he stepped into the ring, ‘Imagine if we could wrestle against each other.’ It was such a big idea for us in the beginning but after seeing his growth and evolution inside the ring, the last thing I want to do is wrestle my son. I’m enjoying every moment of it right now and if somebody’s going to keep the legacy alive, it will be him. From my end definitely no possibilities of wrestling him. It might work in a story but I would much rather stay on his side.”

The former world champion confirmed earlier this year in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he’s under a new WWE contract, and intends to have his final WWE run center around working with Dominik.

“When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries,” he explained. “During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE. I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business. WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him.”