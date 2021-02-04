Rey Mysterio Confirms He's Signed a New WWE Contract

✖

Rey Mysterio confirmed in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week that he has signed a new WWE contract. The details of the deal have not been revealed, though the initial reports that he had signed dropped last September. The former WWE Champion explained, "We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. 'm going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, 'It's time to go.'"

Mysterio initially left WWE after 13 years with the company in 2015, working for AAA, Lucha Underground, New Japan and a variety of independent events before signing a new deal in 2018. Over the past year he's been working primarily alongside his son Dominik. The third-generation wrestler made his debut at SummerSlam back in August, trying to get revenge on Seth Rollins for taking out his father's eye during their "Eye for an Eye Match" the previous month. The rivalry between Rollins and the Mysterio family extended for months after that, eventually leading to his disciple Buddy Murphy turning babyface.

The Lucha libre legend said his last run with WWE will center around working with his son.

"When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries," he explained. "During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE. I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business. WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I'm under WWE's wings once again, and they've seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him."