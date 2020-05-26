Rey Mysterio Retirement Ceremony Booked for Next Week's WWE Raw

✖

Rey Mysterio hasn't been on WWE television since Seth Rollins drove his right eye into the coroner of the steel ring steps on a recent episode of Raw. Now the company is claiming that the former WWE Champion will take part in a retirement ceremony on next week's episode, with the "Monday Night Messiah" serving as the host. For those who missed it, Rollins snapped during a tag match against Aleister Black and Mysterio and viciously attacked the latter. He then claimed in a promo the following week that Mysterio had been used as some sort of sacrifice.

You can see the announcement for yourself below:

Since it's part of a storyline, WWE fans aren't buying the idea that Mysterio is retiring just yet. Many took to Twitter after the announcement and joked that he'll pull a Mark Henry.

In an interview with BT Sport back in February, Mysterio discussed when he believes he'll actually retire from pro wrestling.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," the 45-year-old said. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

WWE's next two pay-per-views, NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Backlash, will both take place at the WWE Performance Center on June 7 and June 14, respectively.

Here's the card for TakeOver so far:

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

And here's the card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

